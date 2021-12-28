NASHVILLE, Tenn., – (TN Tribune) – Leading financial wellness and workforce training

company, BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC, announces today it has been named to the Forbes Next 1000 list in December 2021.

This new national initiative by Forbes celebrates self-funded entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to build and run a business today.

BC Holdings of Tennessee was selected to the Forbes Next 1000 for the company’s innovative financial education platform and proven track record with hundreds of customers including the Department of Labor, Department of Veterans Affairs, CVS, Meharry Medical College and New York University.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named to the Forbes Next 1000,” says Saundra B. Curry, co-founder, BC Holdings of Tennessee. “Our mission is to improve the financial wellbeing of others through education and empowerment to build intergenerational wealth. This world-wide recognition validates our financial education model and impact on changing lives.”

BC Holdings of Tennessee was founded in 2001 by former licensed investment advisor, Saundra B. Curry and her entrepreneur husband Sidney T. Curry, who recognized a gap in the financial planning resources available for average people compared to the affluent. They realized the road to financial stability and security was education. “Financial literacy knowledge is the new currency and we meet our clients where they are,” says Sidney T. Curry, co-founder, BC Holdings of Tennessee.

“With the launch of our new financial learning management system, we’re able to reach a global audience with the tools they need to build a solid financial framework for themselves.”

BC Holdings of Tennessee launched its comprehensive financial learning management system, Destination: Financial Wellness (DFW), in November 2020. The online portal includes 23 interactive learning modules with more than 230 mini-lessons such as wealth management planning, goal setting, net worth, debt reduction, credit analysis, retirement planning, and investment education. DFW is a web-based platform and accessible through any device including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops. Participants in DFW also receive access to ongoing educational events and services including a Master Class Facebook Live, monthly FinTip financial newsletter and email financial coaching.

To learn more about DFW and BC Holdings of Tennessee’s online workforce training, contact Hanna Miller at info@bcholdingsllc.com or 615-826-7861.

Learn more at https://www.bcholdingsllc.com/