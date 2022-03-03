(Black PR Wire) SEATTLE, Wash. – The Black Channel Partner Alliance (BCPA), along with title sponsor Microsoft, invites Black IT founders and technology entrepreneurs to its RISE event at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The free, one-day virtual celebration will introduce Black entrepreneurs to Microsoft tools and resources to help them grow their businesses and develop partnerships within the global technology community. Registration is open.

“Technology touches every aspect of our lives, especially our work lives,” said Frank Valdivieso, co-founder of BCPA and president and chief executive officer of Gryphon Consulting, LLC. “Microsoft provides the world’s most-used desktop operating system, with nearly 74% of the market share. The company has tens of thousands of technology partners, but only about 200 are Black or African American. We are proud to collaborate with Microsoft to introduce Black IT founders and entrepreneurs to their products, expand partnership opportunities within the global technology community, and position these businesses to create pathways to generational wealth creation.”

“Building Supportive Ecosystems for Black Tech Founders” is the theme for the event. It

features four sessions that highlight the entrepreneurial journey; how to make a business

profitable – instantly and permanently; Microsoft’s Black Partner Growth Initiative (BPGI); and free or low-cost education resources to help entrepreneurs enhance their skills and grow their business. The BPGI is a global community that connects Black tech entrepreneurs to Microsoft insights, tools and resources to help drive business growth.

In his 45-minute session, Mike Michalowicz—a leading advocate for entrepreneurs and small business owners—will provide insights into his “profit first” formula to make a business profitable instantly and permanently. The first 300 registrants will receive his video book “Profit First: Transform your Business from a Cash-eating Monster to a Money-making Machine.”

Michalowicz has penned seven books with impactful strategies for small businesses to

implement for sustainable success.