Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Black Girl Ventures is teaming up with the NBA to launch the BGV NextGen Program for undergrad and grad HBCU student entrepreneurs.

Twenty-five HBCU student entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 24 will be selected to work through an 8-week curated curriculum, where they will learn how to build a business strategy, cultivate business relationships and identify their customer segments.



Each student, who must be at the idea stage or have a minimum viable product, will receive a $5,000 stipend and multiple resources for their business. The 8-week program concludes with a demo day showcasing what the students have developed during training. The top 7 student entrepreneurs to showcase the most potential growth will be selected to participate in a BGV-style Pitch Competition for a chance to gain access to additional capital to support their idea/company.



HBCU student entrepreneurs can apply by February 4 at https://www.blackgirlventures.org/nextgen. Selected applicants will be notified by February 16.

The BGV NextGen Program was created for the next generation of Black and Brown women-identifying entrepreneurs in mind attending HBCUs nationally. This experience will create access to capital, capacity, and community for student visionaries.