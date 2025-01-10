Black people must hit the ground running in 2025: a new life resolution

Forget New Year’s Resolutions; we need New Life Resolutions. Correction, we need one New Life Resolution—to be all about self-determination.

Everything we do moving forward has got to be “For Us, By Us,” because this three-headed monster that will serve as this nation’s 47th president means to do us no good.

THE GHIDORAH PRESIDENCY

What three-headed devil beast, you ask? Elon Musk, Donnie Trump and “The Corporation” (a combination of all the heartless, multi-gazillionaire owners of corporate monopolies). Co-President Musk has already given us a preview of the heartless moves this Ghidorah president group will be making.

Ghidorah, the three-headed monster that foolishly took on Godzilla. Courtesy: Warner Bros.

Not yet officially in office, and this group is already flexing its heartlessness. Democrats and Republicans in Congress came up with a bi-partisan agreement to pass the “Continuing Resolution,” legislation to allow Congress to continue funding government workers and operations; a regular thing Congress has to do to pay its bills and maintain good credit. Listen to thought leader Lurie Daniel Favors expertly break it down here:

Democrat and Republican lawmakers knew that without this deal, the gazillion government workers (in DC and in every city and county in the country) wouldn’t get paid. Essential workers would still have to work, with no checks coming. Others would be furloughed… basically soft fired; fired temporarily with hopes of being rehired).

They also knew that the deal included much-needed money for

Eastern seaboard hurricane survivors who are still trying to restore their lives that were torn apart by 2024 storms and Farmers devastated by global-warming-induced crop-killing weather events.

ALREADY INFLICTING PAIN

Everyone was on board with the Continuing Resolution, which made not only common sense but also moral and humane sense. But lo and behold, Musk got wind of it and didn’t like it. So, he threatened to bankroll Republican candidates to run against any Republican incumbents who supported that resolution. Co-President Musk’s idiotic, heartless desires inspired his co-pilot, President-Elect Trump, to issue the same warning.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Credit: AP.

I’m not sure if you caught that, but Musk and Trump killed legislation that would allow government workers to keep on working, government services to keep on serving, and billions of dollars in much-needed relief to hurricane victims, including devastated farmers–most of whom voted for Trump, by the way.

Talk about heartless grinches. And this is the maddening cruelty they’re unleashing weeks before the inauguration. It’s a sign of things to come.

Where they can inflict unwarranted pain simply on a whim, or even for political strategy, they’ll do it without blinking an eye. This means those things they’ve identified as priorities for their “retribution and revenge” tour, squashing individuals, organizations, communities, and programs (i.e. privatizing public schools, ending social security, cutting off critical funding used to educate Black children, etc.) will be subject to maximum pain and destruction.

With few, if any, agencies to call on for help, our help will come only from the Almighty. And I don’t mean from above. Our help will come from God working in and through us to meet our own needs, take care of our concerns, and create our pathways for a viable future.

LET’S GO

This is a call for Black people to organize, mobilize, and synthesize our efforts into a unified self-determination movement. Our well-being (economically, educationally, mentally, and spiritually) depends on our willingness to allow the Divine to work her wonders in and through and around us… using our hands to build, our eyes to see, our voices to speak, and our spirits to envision.

And we can’t wait to waste time. The new year is already upon us. Truth be told, we should already have our plans in place (for ourselves, our families, our communities, and our people). But if not, let’s get on it pronto.

RELATED: Black Project 2025

Project 2025 was created so that today’s devilish “powers and principalities,” come Jan. 20, 2025 (Inauguration Day), can hit the ground running to implement their anti-Black, anti-humanity programs. They don’t want to waste any time laying to waste all those rights we fought and died for from 1965 to today. They want them gone.

We need that same sense of urgency to create the structures and systems we’ll need moving forward. If and when we do this, we might mess around and set ourselves up to survive the coming storm and thrive in its midst.