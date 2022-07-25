BY MARC GRIFFIN

Black Thought is taking his attention to detail on the stage to the ever-changing world of finance. And he plans to aid the Black community in the process.

The Roots frontman announced his new venture on Instagram, revealing he has joined the venture capital firm Impellent Ventures as a general partner. In a move that will help diversify his portfolio, Black Thought’s mission in his newly appointed role is to demystify the world of finances and bridge the gap for Black entrepreneurs.

“Financial literacy and understanding investment are the first steps in creating generational wealth,” The Roots emcee expressed in a post on Instagram. “The space has always been fairly intimidating, difficult to navigate. I intend to change that.”

Ran by David Brown and Philip Beauregard, Impellent Ventures is a firm hoping to back Rust Belt startups that can benefit from capital connections in tech hubs like New York and Boston. In addition, the Rochester, N.Y.-based firm hopes that Tariq Trotter’s inclusion will inspire other people from underrepresented communities to throw their hats in the investment ring. And Black Thought believes he’s the perfect vessel

“My brand is kind of like a bridge, and then people also look to my lyrical content for historical and political commentary, which helps inform them,” Trotter articulates to Axios. “When people see me out on the street, they don’t feel I’m the sort of celebrity that far removed from them, on another planet with nothing in common.

“There’s a blue-collar rock star thing about The Roots that’s approachable and understandable, and I think any company or brand aligned with that will appear more so as well.”