Five years ago Bell Leotards was just a dream inside a young designer’s imagination. Today, it is becoming a household name in the gymnastics community. The brand officially launched on July 16, 2022 and was started by Melanie Bell, who is proud to say she is blazing the trail in the gymnastics industry as one of the only black owned, woman owned gymnastic leotard companies in the nation. Melanie has an extensive background in leotard design following her graduation from Carson Newman University, Located in Jefferson City, TN.

In recent years, her designs have been featured in the 2020 Summer Olympics, making the main stage multiple times with elite gymnasts, and ultimately pushing her to start Bell Leotards where she has more freedom than ever to create quality practice and competition leotards.

Bell Leotards is currently located in Knoxville, TN where Melanie was born and raised. She is focusing on not only practice tanks, but getting involved in fulfilling the design needs of every college, club, and professional organization that wishes to receive quality leos, from a world leading designer. Melanie has enjoyed seeing the brand grow with the daily organic engagement she receives from gymnasts around the world.

She has stated “seeing people post on social media wearing Bell Leotards has lit a fire that will never go out.” She is here to stay, work hard, and most importantly, design.

“Bell Leotards is for all the bold, bright, fierce, wild, super talented gymnasts that shine in the world,” said owner Melanie Bell.

Online outlets are as follows:

Website: https://bellleotards.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bellleotards

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellLeotards