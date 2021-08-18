Black Women’s Health Imperative Launches ﻿“Take The Shot for the WIN”

Vaccination Awareness Campaign with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association and National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

New Partnership Seeks to Expand Outreach to Increase Vaccinations in Communities of Color

WASHINGTON D.C. (August 16, 2021) — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is excited to unveil a new partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), and the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) that seeks to expand COVID-19 vaccine equity among women of color and their families. Through the Take The Shot for the WIN campaign, the three leading organizations will combine to educate and raise awareness of the benefits of immunization as a critical element of reducing hospitalizations and saving lives in communities of color.

These dynamic organizations will join together to serve as trusted messengers and credible sources of information in a bid to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations among Black women, their families, and communities.

“Throughout the pandemic, the disparities in health, economic, and social outcomes have been especially stark for Black women and their families. The Delta variant has made vaccination critical,” said Linda Goler Blount, President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative. Take The Shot for the WIN will take us one step further in reaching Black women so that they’re not only empowered to educate their families, friends, and communities about the COVID-19 vaccines, but will add the voices of strong influencers and role models, as partners, to bolster their efforts.”

“In Black and brown communities, women play a big role in the health decisions for their children, elder parents, their partners, and themselves. As we have seen recently, the women of The W have pretty powerful voices and they can help mobilize our communities. It made sense, then, for our fully “vaxxed” membership to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine education and form a mighty trifecta with BWHI and NCNW to launch the Take The Shot for the WIN campaign!”, said Terri Carmichael Jackson, WNBPA Executive Director.

Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D., Chair and Seventh President of NCNW, stated, “When spider webs unite, they can even tie up a lion.” In the spirit of that African proverb, NCNW is partnering with Black Women’s Health Imperative and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association to encourage Black women and their families to Take The Shot for the WIN.

The organizations first announced the partnership during the “Healthy Dose” virtual conversation on 8/10/21, during BWHI’s Anniversary Week, featuring: Lisa Leslie, Former WNBA Player, 3x MVP, and 4x Olympic Gold Medalist; Jessica “Dr. Jess” Clemons, MD, Board-Certified Psychiatrist; Contessa Metcalfe, MD, MSPH, Owner, Acute Face MD, Cast Member-“Married to Medicine”, Bravo TV; Elizabeth Williams, Current WNBA Player- Atlanta Dream, WNBPA Secretary; Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D., NCNW; Terri Carmichael Jackson, Executive Director, WNBPA, and Angela Rye, Esq. Principal and CEO, IMPACT Strategies, as Moderator.

BWHI is proud to support this critical partnership and outreach, particularly around a key health issue impacting Black women and their families. Building awareness of vaccinations is a significant priority for all three partners.