BNA Clarifies Rideshare Driver Policies

Official from Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority issued the following comments regarding rideshare driver policies:

Our ongoing partnerships with Uber and Lyft are highly valued, and we recognize the exceptional service they provide to our travelers. It is essential to emphasize that it is never our intention to ban or suspend rideshare drivers. However, there are clear rules and regulations in place, and violations may result in consequences that are necessary to ensure the safety, security, and efficiency of airport operations.

False Statement #1: The Tennessee Driver’s Union (TDU) claims that 34 drivers were banned from BNA after participating in a peaceful caravan on February 14th.

* Fact: Only 5 individuals were banned, and 30 drivers had their privileges suspended for 90 days. The individuals who organized the protest were banned, while the participating drivers faced suspensions. These actions were taken due to the failure of the drivers to comply with the Airport Authority’s Commercial Ground Transportation Policy, and the failure of the organizers to apply for a permit to protest in accordance with the Airport Authority’s Protected Speech Policy. Furthermore, the 30 vehicles that entered the Ground Transportation Center (GTC) disrupted the flow of approximately 600 vehicles per hour, all of which were attempting to pick up passengers in need of transportation.

False Statement #2: The TDU claims that the Airport Authority is denying workers’ rights to stand up for fair working conditions and a better life, alleging a conspiracy with Uber to exploit drivers.

* Fact: While the TDU is welcome to protest at BNA, they are required to apply for a permit in accordance with the Airport Authority’s Protected Speech Policy and adhere to the policy’s stipulations.

False Statement #3: The TDU asserts that Uber, Lyft, and the Airport Authority are engaged in an inappropriate alliance to destroy livelihoods.

* Fact: Uber and Lyft drivers are independent contractors, and both companies hold permits to operate at BNA. To maintain these permits, they and their drivers must adhere to all Airport Authority policies and procedures. Non-compliance may result in suspended or revoked privileges.

To provide further clarity, please utilize this link to access our frequently asked questions (FAQs) and policies that address how drivers may be banned or suspended, as well as our procedures for public comment and demonstrations at Nashville International Airport.