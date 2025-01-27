Bridgestone Americas Announces Closure of its LaVergne Plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), the group company of Bridgestone Corporation, today announced its decision to close its LaVergne, Tennessee, Truck and Bus Radial Tire Plant effective July 31, 2025. This decision is part of the company’s strategic initiatives to optimize its business footprint, strengthen its competitiveness and enhance the quality of the company’s U.S. operations. Bridgestone remains committed to contributing to society, economy, and mobility of people and goods across the U.S.

Under the mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality,” Bridgestone has been actively contributing to the U.S. society and the economy since its merger with Firestone in 1988. This includes investments in new tire plants, such as those in Warren County, Tennessee and Aiken County, South Carolina, established in the 1990s and 2010s. The company has been updating and optimizing its U.S. business footprint, which includes its headquarters and other offices, the technology center in Akron, Ohio, Bandag retreading sites, and a sales and service network of 2,200 equity retail stores, all while contributing to local communities.

While adapting to the challenges of the business environment as Bridgestone continues to strengthen its core premium tire business and sustainably create social and customer value, further optimization of its business footprint and costs become increasingly essential. Therefore, the decision to close the LaVergne plant has been made. The closing of the LaVergne plant impacts approximately 700 hourly and staff teammates.

Bridgestone will also implement business footprint and cost optimization measures in other areas, as part of its strategic initiatives. These include plant capacity and workforce reductions at the Des Moines, Iowa, agriculture tire plant, as well as workforce reductions in the company’s U.S. corporate, sales and operations. Bridgestone will work with all appropriate regulatory agencies and unions.

“Decisions like this are not easy because of the impact it has on our teammates and their families, and at the same time we are optimizing our business footprint for the future,” said Scott Damon, Chief Executive Officer, Bridgestone West and Group president, Bridgestone Americas. “We are confident that this decision will strengthen our core business, enabling us to operate more efficiently.”

By continuously optimizing the business footprint and costs, Bridgestone is strengthening its competitiveness and focusing on value creation. This approach further enhances the company’s commitment to contribute to the U.S. society, the economy and mobility of people and goods throughout the nation in the long term.

Additionally, the company is undertaking business rebuilding activities in its Latin America operations, which include cost optimization efforts along with reductions in workforce and production capacity at its facilities and business operations in Argentina and Brazil.

These strategic initiatives of the business footprint and cost optimization are part of the “business rebuilding 2nd stage” from 2024 to 2025 outlined in the Mid Term Business Plan (2024-2026).