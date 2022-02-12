Nashville, TN – Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) has promoted EJ Gaines to SVP Marketing/Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel. Gaines has served as Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel and Vice President of Marketing at CCMG since 2018, prior to his position as Motown Gospel’s Vice President of Marketing. Gaines reports to Capitol Christian Music Group Co-President Hudson Plachy.

“I’m thrilled for EJ and this well-deserved promotion,” commented Plachy. “EJ is an important part of the senior leadership team at CCMG and he has taken on increased responsibility to serve our artists across the company. He brings unique experience and energy to the artists and partners we serve at CCMG.”

“EJ is an excellent executive who embodies our company’s mission,” echoes Co-President Brad O’Donnell. “We’re very thankful to have him on our team and believe he will do great things in his new role.”

In Gaines’ new, expanded role, his responsibilities will include overseeing the marketing and brand development for many Capitol CMG artists, while also maintaining his role and responsibilities as co-executive director at Motown Gospel. Most recently, Gaines oversaw the marketing campaigns for Harry Connick Jr.’s award-winning project Alone With My Faith, and Tori Kelly’s GRAMMY® winning Gospel album, Hiding Place, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s acclaimed Royalty: Live at The Ryman.

“I’m thrilled to serve our artists, writers, and label team in this greater leadership capacity,” Gaines remarked. “It’s an exciting time of forging new paths for our company, and I’m so fortunate to work with the best in the business as we continue to impact the world with our music.”

Prior to accepting his Motown Gospel role, Gaines was an entertainment attorney and artist manager, helping to guide the careers of numerous GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artists, including Mary Mary, Natalie Grant, Donald Lawrence, William McDowell, and Jonathan McReynolds. He began his career at Jive Records and Verity Records, before becoming an executive assistant to platinum-selling Gospel artist Donnie McClurkin.

Gaines graduated from St. John’s University School of Law and served as an associate at Carter, Ledyard & Milburn LLP, later launching the entertainment division at Waterford Law Group, PLLC in 2013.

