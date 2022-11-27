Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Stopping in Nashville for one night, Chapel Hart will be playing at The Grand Ole Opry. The award-winning group and inductees of the 2021 CMT’s Next Women of Country will perform in Nashville Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM.

Lights, cameras, microphones, a prayer & HERE THEY GO! Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart and have proven they are truly a force to be reckoned with. These ladies have found a way to gift-wrap their Mississippi roots & Louisiana spunk and share it with listeners around the world.

In 2021 Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT ‘s Next Women of Country, the institution that has been known to help up-and-coming female country artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride, & Gabby Barrett… to name a few. This Mississippi trio’s music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene” in Scotland. They were nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore release “The Girls Are Back In Town”. They also won in every category nominated at Offbeat Magazine’s The Best of the Beat™ awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for, “You Can Have Him Jolene”, Best Country Folk/Singer-Songwriter Artist, and Best Music Video for “You Can Have Him Jolene”.

The trio has a natural ability to make people join together in song and dance and in their live performances. They often note music’s incredible power to unite people of all nationalities, religions, and walks of life. The ladies will often treat the audience to three-part harmony Acapella arrangements that range from energetic and playful to emotional and chilling. Chapel Hart has entertained people from all over the world, and the decision it’s always unanimous, there’s no experience quite like the Chapel Hart experience!

Witness the evolution of this band who went from singing together as children in Hart’s Chapel, to a world-class group whose colorful and contagious energy has flourished into a full live band experience that fills venues at home and around the country. Chapel Hart has an amazing ability to tug on your heartstrings with a tender yet powerful ballad, then have you pumping your fist in unison to the pulse of hard-hitting rock and roll. The band accentuates the three vocalists, who embody the sweet and southern sound of country with soulful undertones noting their gospel roots. The cohesiveness of the band has not gone unnoticed as they have garnered thousands of fans from all over the world and have received hundreds of thousands of views on line of their performances.