Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville is home to many fabulous brunch spots, but here’s a new one to add to your brunch bucket list. Church & Union, one of Downtown Nashville’s newest and trendiest restaurants, launched weekend brunch December 4.



The menu by Top Chef Alum, Jamie Lynch, is a combination of southern staples like Biscuits & Gravy, adventurous dishes like the Sweet vs. Spicy French Toast and signature dishes like the F*** Off Breakfast with glazed pork belly, biscuits, home fry poutine, fried breakfast sausage, pancakes, and sausage gravy.



Brunch will be served from 10 AM – 3 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations are available now on their website.

Brought to you by the team from 5Church Charlotte, La Belle Helene Charlotte, 5Church Charleston and Tempest Charleston, Church and Union opened in September 2021 in the heart of Downtown Nashville on 4th Avenue between Church and Union Streets.

The menu focuses on a playful approach to New American cuisine utilizing local ingredients for dinner, lunch, and brunch. Chef Partner, Jamie Lynch boasts an impressive culinary background including Le Cirque, Aureole and Café Boulud. Since opening 5Church in 2012, he has been recognized as Charlotte Magazine’s Best Chef 5 separate times, most recently 2020. He competed on Season 14 of Top Chef in Charleston where he made his mark with his controversial decision to give up immunity, the only time in the show’s history, he also competed on Season 17 Top Chef All Stars LA.

“We are very pleased to expand to the Nashville market, it is a place that our group has always wanted to be,” says Patrick Whalen, Operating Partner. “Our goal is for Church and Union to partner the food, ambiance and service together in a way that makes our guests feel inspired and satisfied.”