Cooper Statement on Recent Acts of Gun Violence in Tennessee

WASHINGTON – Today Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) issued the following statement on the recent acts of gun violence in Tennessee:

“Less than one week since Governor Lee signed the reckless ‘permitless carry’ bill into law, a bill allowing handguns to be carried without any training or permit, we have had three major acts of gun violence in Tennessee. A wonderful hardworking Middle Tennessee woman and her daughter were murdered. Another murder happened in a Knoxville high school, and the last resulted in the death of a young girl. Tennessee’s gun laws are now some of the loosest in the nation. We are less safe,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “How many more gun deaths must we suffer before we curb gun violence?”

Last week Cooper commended President Biden’s executive action’s on gun violence, and called for the Senate to bring up the expanded background check bills that the House passed last month.