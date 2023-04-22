NASHVILLE – Councilwoman At-Large and Mayoral Candidate, Sharon Hurt, is proud to
announce an extensive list of endorsements from Pastors across Nashville.
“I am humbled by this dramatic outpouring of support from Nashville’s community of faith
leaders,” Hurt said. “We are called to serve, and to be a light for others. As Mayor, I will work every day to serve, and to be a light for all of Nashville, especially those who seem to have been forgotten.”
“I am proud to join my fellow pastors and religious leaders from across Nashville and with
one voice profess our support for Sharon Hurt for Mayor,” said Bishop Jerry L. Maynard,
Senior Pastor of Cathedral of Praise.” A passage in the book of James says, ‘I shall show you
my faith by my works.’ Sharon is a woman of faith who has shown us that faith through her
works in our community. On behalf of the disenfranchised, marginalized and vulnerable
communities, our city needs her to continue her good works as our mayor.”
President Forrest Harris commented, “I first met Sharon when I was Pastor at Pleasant
Green Baptist Church on Jefferson Street and was starting the first community
development corporation in North Nashville. Sharon was also working on Jefferson Street
working diligently for the community. She restored hope for business owners and
residents. The Bible says, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the laborers are few’. She is
definitely one who has dedicated her life to this city and I am proud to stand with her.”
Thirty-five members of the religious community and one church have endorsed
Councilwoman At-Large Hurt’s mayoral bid as of April 18, 2023. They include the following, in alphabetical order:
Rev. Cedric Bailey, First Pegram AME
Rev. Dr. Pedro Basden, Payne Chapel AME
Rev. Jacques Boyd, Mount Bethel Baptist
Rev. Reginald Brock, Saint Matthews AME
Rev. George Brooks, St. James Missionary Baptist
Rev. Diane Christon, Greater Bethel AME
Rev. Ella Clay, Historic First Community
Pastor William Crowder, Park Avenue Christian – Chicago, IL
Pastor Darlin Freeman, Tabernacle Baptist
Pastor Robert Hall, Abundant Faith Fellowship
Rev. Bill Hardy, Abundant Faith
Dr. Forrest Harris, American Baptist College
Rev. Maurice Harris, Hosea Community
Rev. Janiro Hawkins, Beulah Baptist
Rev. Louis Haynes, St. Peters AME
Elder Anika Howard, South Nashville District; 13th Episcopal District
Pastor Tyrone Hunt, Cathedral of Healing – Memphis, TN
Pastor John Hurt, New Nonconnah Baptist
Rev. Fred Jenkins, St. Paul AME Methodist
Elder Ralph Johnson, North Nashville District, 13th Episcopal District
Rev. Dennis Lawson, Scott’s Chapel AME
Chaplain Omaran Lee, Nashville General Hospital, NewWork Fellowship
Bishop Jerry Maynard, Cathedral of Praise
Pastor Misha Maynard, Cathedral of Praise
Elder Troy Merritt, Former South Nashville District; 13th Episcopal District
Rev. Nick Patterson, St. Luke Primitive Baptist
Rev. Jimmy Plummer, Allen Chapel AME
Rev. Ed Sanders, Metropolitan Interdenominational
Pastor Frank Stevenson, Friendship Baptist
Rev. Dr. Jeanette Stewart, Clark Memorial United Methodist
Rev. Dr. Richard Stewart, Clark Memorial United Methodist
Rev. James “Tex” Thomas, St. James Missionary Baptist
Pastor Andre Washington, St. Paul AME
Rev. Boyce Wilkins, St. Phillips AME
Rev. Charles Williams, Roger Heights Baptist
Casa de Dios – The House of God