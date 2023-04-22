NASHVILLE – Councilwoman At-Large and Mayoral Candidate, Sharon Hurt, is proud to

announce an extensive list of endorsements from Pastors across Nashville.

“I am humbled by this dramatic outpouring of support from Nashville’s community of faith

leaders,” Hurt said. “We are called to serve, and to be a light for others. As Mayor, I will work every day to serve, and to be a light for all of Nashville, especially those who seem to have been forgotten.”

“I am proud to join my fellow pastors and religious leaders from across Nashville and with

one voice profess our support for Sharon Hurt for Mayor,” said Bishop Jerry L. Maynard,

Senior Pastor of Cathedral of Praise.” A passage in the book of James says, ‘I shall show you

my faith by my works.’ Sharon is a woman of faith who has shown us that faith through her

works in our community. On behalf of the disenfranchised, marginalized and vulnerable

communities, our city needs her to continue her good works as our mayor.”

President Forrest Harris commented, “I first met Sharon when I was Pastor at Pleasant

Green Baptist Church on Jefferson Street and was starting the first community

development corporation in North Nashville. Sharon was also working on Jefferson Street

working diligently for the community. She restored hope for business owners and

residents. The Bible says, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the laborers are few’. She is

definitely one who has dedicated her life to this city and I am proud to stand with her.”



Thirty-five members of the religious community and one church have endorsed

Councilwoman At-Large Hurt’s mayoral bid as of April 18, 2023. They include the following, in alphabetical order:

Rev. Cedric Bailey, First Pegram AME

Rev. Dr. Pedro Basden, Payne Chapel AME

Rev. Jacques Boyd, Mount Bethel Baptist

Rev. Reginald Brock, Saint Matthews AME

Rev. George Brooks, St. James Missionary Baptist

Rev. Diane Christon, Greater Bethel AME

Rev. Ella Clay, Historic First Community

Pastor William Crowder, Park Avenue Christian – Chicago, IL

Pastor Darlin Freeman, Tabernacle Baptist

Pastor Robert Hall, Abundant Faith Fellowship

Rev. Bill Hardy, Abundant Faith

Dr. Forrest Harris, American Baptist College

Rev. Maurice Harris, Hosea Community

Rev. Janiro Hawkins, Beulah Baptist

Rev. Louis Haynes, St. Peters AME

Elder Anika Howard, South Nashville District; 13th Episcopal District

Pastor Tyrone Hunt, Cathedral of Healing – Memphis, TN

Pastor John Hurt, New Nonconnah Baptist

Rev. Fred Jenkins, St. Paul AME Methodist

Elder Ralph Johnson, North Nashville District, 13th Episcopal District

Rev. Dennis Lawson, Scott’s Chapel AME

Chaplain Omaran Lee, Nashville General Hospital, NewWork Fellowship

Bishop Jerry Maynard, Cathedral of Praise

Pastor Misha Maynard, Cathedral of Praise

Elder Troy Merritt, Former South Nashville District; 13th Episcopal District

Rev. Nick Patterson, St. Luke Primitive Baptist

Rev. Jimmy Plummer, Allen Chapel AME

Rev. Ed Sanders, Metropolitan Interdenominational

Pastor Frank Stevenson, Friendship Baptist

Rev. Dr. Jeanette Stewart, Clark Memorial United Methodist

Rev. Dr. Richard Stewart, Clark Memorial United Methodist

Rev. James “Tex” Thomas, St. James Missionary Baptist

Pastor Andre Washington, St. Paul AME

Rev. Boyce Wilkins, St. Phillips AME

Rev. Charles Williams, Roger Heights Baptist

Casa de Dios – The House of God