Couple to Open Southern Flare Cigar & Social Lounge

SMYRNA, TN — Local couple Calvin Gatlin and Lovely Lancaster are proud to announce the opening of Southern Flare Cigar & Social Lounge and Sellebrity Co-Working & Business Solutions this Spring. Seeing a need for the Smyrna and the South Nashville communities to provide an outlet for professionals and entrepreneurs to both work and unwind, Calvin and Lovely developed the idea of two businesses that could provide such services. The two locations will be conveniently next to each other at 98 and 100 Lowry Street in Smyrna.

“Southern Flare Cigar and Sellebrity Co-Working is not just the coming together of a like-mind idea,” explained Calvin. “It’s a legacy and lifelong dream for us to work together, grow together, and build together noteworthy establishments that bring pride to our family and community.”

Calvin and Lovely met just over a year ago and began a relationship that flourished into a marriage engagement and a business partnership. The journey leading to a wedding and celebrating the grand opening of two businesses is parallel to the devastating spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The couple began the business planning process for the opening of their cigar lounge and co-working space in March 2020. As they researched in preparation for opening both businesses, the more confident they felt they could find the local support to become successful. Soon the pandemic led to the national shut down and businesses began to close around them. Calvin and Lovely decided to utilize that time to complete their business plan and work on securing the funding necessary to begin their startups.

Sellebrity Co-Working & Business Solutions will provide paid members access to their coworking space, professional classes, access to on site café and discounted in house consulting services. The goal of Sellebrity Co-Working will be to create an environment that fosters innovation and strategic growth for members and the community alike, with monthly memberships starting at $25.00 a month.

Southern Flare Cigar & Social Lounge cigar lounge will be open for the public to enjoy a premium cigar, beer, or crafted cocktail. Their business concept is an idea of mixing a diverse cigar product line that appeals to men and women of all ages and a wide spectrum of budgets. Southern Flare Cigar will also educate the public through specific events that will provide an inviting environment for those who may not be familiar with cigar culture but are willing to learn more.

Calvin and Lovely are soon to cross the finish line of becoming local entrepreneurs, inspired by the desire to breathe new life into the community. “We are aware the Pandemic shut down nearly brought the local economy to its knees,” Lovely said, “We wanted to be a beacon of hope in uncertain times.”

Join Sellebrity Co-Working & Business Solutions for their grand opening and ribbon cutting at 100 Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167, on February 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM. For more details please visit www.sellebrityco-working.com.

Southern Flare Cigar & Social Lounge’s grand opening will be announced soon, those interested in learning more can visit www.southernflarecigars.com or call/text 615-668-2388.

Calvin Gatlin has a lifetime of experience in the bar and hospitality industry. His father owned several successful bars and clubs in both Mississippi and Louisiana. It has always been Calvin’s dream to continue in his father’s footsteps by opening a classy establishment that celebrates his father’s life and legacy. With his father’s example of entrepreneurship, a career spanning over 20 years in loss prevention and executive level management as well as his love for a good premium cigar and scotch, Calvin is a great example of true leadership and a distinguished gentleman.

Since the age of 4 Lovely Lancaster began auditioning for commercials and weekly Sunday paper ads. From her experience as a childhood model, she obtained an enormous amount of confidence and determination to do things right the first time. With a degree in broadcast journalism and organizational leadership, Lovely traveled the world while serving in the US Army and has since then wrote several books and owned several successful businesses. She is currently a highly sought-after Business consultant and is excited she is finally living her lifelong dream of opening a co-working space that provides business services for others in this demanding world of social enterprise.

