Davidson County Early Voting Begins Friday, July 17

NASHVILLE, TN — Davidson County voters may cast their ballots early for the State and Federal Primary, County General, and Oak Hill Municipal Election beginning Friday, July 17 through Saturday, August 1. Eleven voting locations will be open for the entire Early Voting period, including some evenings and three Saturdays.

“Early voting is a convenient option,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County administrator of elections. “Voters have a choice in deciding the date/time/location that feels right for them, offering flexibility for in-person voting during the pandemic.”

The 11 Early Voting sites are open to all registered Davidson County voters, per the schedule. On Election Day, August 6, voters must go to their designated polling location, listed on their voter registration card or identified at nashville.gov/vote.

Early Voting will be held at:

Belle Meade City Hall 4705 Harding Pike

Bellevue Library 720 Baugh Road

Bordeaux Library 4000 Clarksville Pike

Casa Azafrán Community Center 2195 Nolensville Pike

Edmondson Pike Library 5501 Edmondson Pike

Goodlettsville Community Center 200 Memorial Drive

Green Hills Library 3701 Benham Avenue

Hermitage Library 3700 James Kay Lane

Howard Office Building 700 2nd Avenue South

Madison Library 610 Gallatin Pike South

Southeast Library 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

All Early Voting locations will open at 8 a.m. daily. Mondays and Fridays, they will be open until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday hours will extend to 7 p.m. with Wednesday/Saturday hours until 4:30 p.m. Early Voting sites will be closed on Sunday.

Voters will find Poll Officials wearing PPE and hand sanitizer available upon entry and exit of the polling location. In order to maintain social distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed inside each polling place. Face coverings are encouraged, per Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 54 and Metro Public Health Order 8. One-use pens and recyclable ballot marking devices will enable safe, touchless voting.

Since this is a primary election, voters will be asked to select their preferred ballot – Republican or Democratic – or they may choose the County General ballot, for county races only. Residents of The City of Oak Hill will see nominees for City Commissioner and a city referendum on their ballots.

Voters are encouraged to review the sample ballot and decide how they will vote before entering the polling place. A sample ballot was mailed to all Davidson County households with an active registered voter and is available at nashville.gov/vote, along with the Early Voting schedule and maps to each site.

Voters should bring photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government when they come to vote, unless an exception applies. Student IDs are not acceptable, and the new REAL ID is not required.

The Davidson County Election Commission is responsible for providing free and fair elections to every eligible citizen. The Election Commission is regulated by State of Tennessee law and funded by Metropolitan Nashville government. The main office is located at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.