ViViD1 Architecture has been selected to provide Construction Administration Services for WeGo Public Transit’s North Nashville Transit Center. The contract includes design and constructability reviews, prime and subcontractor vendor outreach assistance, bid review assistance, construction administration, and project closeout services.



“We are honored WeGo Public Transit chose us for the North Nashville Transit Center,” ViViD1 Architecture President Darrell Hayes said. “We look forward to working together to make this a fantastic center for the entire community.”