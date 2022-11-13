Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Junior Achievement (JA) of Middle Tennessee will induct Decosta Jenkins into its Nashville Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Jenkins was selected by JA and past laureates for his achievements in business leadership and community impact in the Nashville area.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 16 at the Music City Center, with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the ceremony at 7 p.m.

The Hall of Fame is sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Core Civic Foundation, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Phoenix Club of Nashville, Nashville Electric Service and Tennessee Valley Authority.



WHAT: Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee’s Nashville Business Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Media availability from 5:45–6:15 p.m.

Reception at 6 p.m.

Dinner and ceremony at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Music City Center

Davidson Ballroom

201 Rep. John Lewis Way S

Nashville, TN 37203

WHO: Decosta Jenkins

Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee