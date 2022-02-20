Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Dell Technologies, an industry leader in providing innovative technology solutions, announced the appointment of Jamaal M. Oldham as co-site director of the company’s Nashville employee campus. Together with Shoshanna Samuels, Oldham will manage the day-to-day operations of the campus and engage with state and city officials and community partners. Oldham takes over for Henry Pile who finished his term as co-site director.

Oldham leads a nine-year career with Dell that has included leadership roles in the company’s Financial Services and Medium Business sectors, where he currently serves as a Senior Manager. Oldham has been a driving force behind Dell’s strategic efforts to increase synergies among business partners and internal customer groups, ensure operational success and meet key performance indicators, while leading a sales team that saw strong levels of growth over eight consecutive quarters.

“By all counts, Jamaal is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of delivering results and directing successful sales teams throughout his career,” said Samuels. “His expertise in sales, as well as his deep commitment to giving back to the middle Tennessee community, make him well poised for success as co-site director, and we cannot wait to see him excel in this role.”

In addition to his sales roles, Oldham has led the GenNext employee resource group, which provides professional development for Dell’s younger employees, and chaired positions for both GenNext as well as the Black Networking Alliance, the latter of which empowers Dell’s black professionals with programming and mentorship opportunities.

Outside of Dell, Oldham serves as a board member and board secretary of STARS (Students Taking A Right Stand), which assists students, families and schools with prevention, intervention and treatment services to address bullying, substance abuse, violence, and social and emotional barriers to success. He has also served and volunteered with the Urban League Young Professionals where he was the Policy and Procedure chair, the American Lung Association, and All the Kings Men, which is a mentor recruitment and training program designed to equip male students with best practices and techniques for success.

Oldham is a 2018 graduate of Nashville Emerging Leaders.

Since opening their doors in 1999, Dell Technologies has remained a major employer in Middle Tennessee. Earlier this year, Dell hired 140 new sales professionals, many of whom were recent college graduates.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.