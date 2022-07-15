GREENVILLE, MS — Delta Health System Board of Trustees Chairman Sam Newsom announced today the appointment of Iris Yeldell Stacker as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Delta Health System. In her new role, she will oversee the full operations for all hospitals and clinics under the Delta Health System umbrella. Stacker replaces Scott Christensen, who will step down at the end of the month.

Stacker, who has served as Vice President and System Compliance Officer for Delta Health System, has had a 40+ year career in health care and administration including time at Kings Daughters Hospital in Greenville, Catahoula Parish Hospital in Jonesville, Louisiana and the former South Washington County Hospital in Hollandale. Her various responsibilities have included management of compliance, patient services, plant operations, health information management, information services, case management, materials management, food and nutrition, and environmental services.

“There is no one more experienced and qualified to run a hospital system than Iris Stacker,” said Newsom. “Our Board of Trustees unanimously agreed that she is the best person for the top position and we have every confidence that she will continue to provide the strategic leadership that we have been accustomed to under Scott’s tenure. Iris has our full support.”

Stacker is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Allied Health Professionals with a Bachelor of Science in health information management. She also holds the certification of

Registered Health Information Administrator. She is a graduate of Leadership of Washington County. Iris has also served as a Clinical Instructor for the University Medical Center School of Allied Health Professionals.

She is a Past President of the Greenville Rotary of Club and has served as an Assistant Governor. She has also served as Past President of the Greenville Community Red Cross and Greater Greenville Housing and Revitalization Association, Inc. Iris is a lifetime member of the National Junior Auxiliary, as well as former board of directors with The United Way of Washington County and Good Samaritan Clinic. Stacker is a native of Nashville, Tennessee and resides in Greenville, MS. She is also an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church where she serves as an Elder.

“I thank the Board of Trustees for their confidence in me and understand fully the responsibility we have as a community to keep our hospital system thriving,” said Stacker. “Knowing that I have their support and working with a proven team of quality clinicians and hospital staff will make this transition a smooth and successful one. I look forward to continuing the positive direction that my predecessor set.”