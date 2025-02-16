Democrats urge Gov. Lee to reconsider decision to withdraw from program that feeds children

Tennessee has until Feb. 15 to submit its plan to the federal government

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Democrats are fighting to ensure that no child goes hungry this summer, calling on Gov. Bill Lee to reverse his decision to withdraw from the federally funded Summer EBT Program—a program designed to help feed low-income children when school is out.

Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) has sent a letter to Gov. Lee, signed by every Democratic member of the Tennessee General Assembly, urging him to reconsider the state’s refusal to participate. The Summer EBT Program would provide approximately $120 in grocery benefits per eligible child on an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card during the summer months, helping families struggling with food insecurity.

“Child hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and neither should our commitment to making sure kids have the food they need,” said Sen. Lamar. “Nearly 700,000 Tennessee children could benefit from this program, yet Gov. Lee is turning down federal dollars that would directly help families put food on the table. We are calling on him to do the right thing before it’s too late.”

Research from the Food Research & Action Center underscores the urgency of the situation, showing that childhood food insecurity worsens during the summer months when children are away from school meal programs. By refusing to participate, Tennessee is missing an opportunity to ensure students return to school well-nourished and ready to learn.

The state has until February 15 to submit a management and administrative plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming participation in the program.

“There’s still time for the governor to change course and put Tennessee’s children first,” Lamar added. “Democrats are not giving up. We will keep fighting to make sure that every child in Tennessee has a hunger-free summer.”