NASHVILLE, TN — Shearwater Health, a global leader in Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO®) announced today that Dr. Vandana Rahadwa has joined Shearwater Health as senior vice president, Provider Vertical.

Dr. Rahadwa, a revered Senior Healthcare Executive, brings over 21 years of global transformative experience in the Provider and Payer industry from distinguished stints at Infosys, Accenture, IKS Health and other esteemed organizations. A vanguard in reshaping healthcare, Dr. Rahadwa specializes in healthcare strategy, solution design & implementation, process re-engineering and technology solutions fostering enhanced physician experience, and uplifting patient satisfaction. Her analytical acumen, innovative thinking and adept leadership skills position her as a lynchpin in Shearwater’s journey to redefine the healthcare landscape.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Vandana Rahadwa is joining the Shearwater team while the severity of the global nursing shortage continues,” said Tom Kendrot, chief executive officer, Shearwater Health. “Dr. Rahadwa’s significant experience and leadership within the provider market will be a valuable addition to the Shearwater team, allowing us to help reshape how nurses and clinicians are deployed within the healthcare space to achieve productivity and efficiency.”

Nashville-based Shearwater Health has trained and augmented care teams with remote and onsite clinicians since 1973, reducing the strain on the healthcare system. With a global workforce of more than 4,000 expertly trained, clinical resources supported by innovative technology and Six Sigma process excellence, Shearwater Health offers both remote and onsite clinical expertise that can be deployed rapidly and securely. The organization recruits and trains nurses in skills such as utilization management, care management, patient care, and revenue cycle and supports their careers through education including the US Nursing Licensure Exam.

Dr. Rahadwa echoed this sentiment, expressing her gratitude and excitement to join the Shearwater family. “I am truly honored and delighted to join Shearwater Health, a company renowned for its dedication to quality and innovation in the healthcare space. I look forward to working closely with Tom and other visionary leaders along with the amazing team towards improving healthcare outcomes, further propelling the organization to new heights!”

As Shearwater Health continues to carve out its place as a leader in the healthcare industry, the inclusion of Dr. Rahadwa is a testament to the company’s commitment to attracting the best talent to serve its mission.