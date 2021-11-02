BALTIMORE (Oct. 11, 2021) – DTLR, one of the country’s most successful lifestyle retailers with more than 240 stores in 19 states, today announced it is bringing musical performances and esports experiences to homecoming events at HBCU campuses across the country this fall. DTLR is one of the first lifestyle retailers to bring a cultural music and esports experience of this magnitude to HBCU campuses during homecoming festivities. The lifestyle retailer is focusing on educating, encouraging and engaging with HBCU students by connecting with them during homecoming. DTLR has a longstanding history supporting HBCU students and first launched its HBCU tour in 2017. DTLR HBCU Homecoming Tour Stops Include:

Oct. 11 – Norfolk State University

Oct. 13 – Morehouse College

Oct. 20 – Coppin State University

Oct. 22 – Elizabeth City State University

Oct. 27 – Tennessee State University

Oct. 28 – Florida A & M University

Nov. 2 – Prairie View A&M University

Nov. 5 – North Carolina Central University

Cultural Music FestivalDTLR is bringing popular recording artists – including HD4President, Lightskin Keisha, T-Shyne, OMB Peezy and more – to homecoming events throughout the tour. Sponsor DTLR Radio X PUMA will host a meet and greet following each performance, allowing attendees to meet performing artists at each event. Additional sponsors of the HBCU Homecoming Tour include Gillette, T-Mobile, HBCU Direct, GOORIN Brothers, Aflac and Denny’s. DTLR is also partnering with various record labels, including 300 Entertainment, Empire, Motown Records, Interscope, Roc Nation, YSL records and more.



Esports TournamentDTLR is partnering with The Yard HBCU Esports Alliance to host an esports experience at each school during the tour. The DTLR Esports gaming truck will be on-site at all events, and students will have the opportunity to participate in tournament-style play of NBA 2K 2022 and Madden 2022 on either Xbox or Playstation. Winners from each college will be invited to participate in the HBCU Esports Homecoming Classic, taking place in Spring 2022 in Washington, D.C. Visit www.hbcuesports.com for more information.



In 2020, DTLR hosted and sponsored its first-ever virtual esports tournament and career fair to raise money for participating HBCUs and help connect college students with professionals and recruiters from esports, lifestyle, fashion, music and entertainment brands during the pandemic.



“DTLR is thrilled to connect with HBCU students this year during one of the most exciting times on an HBCU campus: homecoming festivals,” said Shawn Caesar, Vice President of Marketing at DTLR. “We’re proud to continue our longstanding tradition of supporting HBCU students, and this year we’re expanding our reach and commitment to HBCUs with first-rate musical performances, an esports tournament, job recruitment and more.”

During the homecoming festivities, DTLR will also give away custom DTLR/HBCU-branded shirts, as well as custom masks and hand sanitizers for the safety of all students, performing artists, and DTLR staff and volunteers. Additionally, DTLR’s human resources team will be present at select homecoming events, beginning Oct. 20, to speak with students about career opportunities at DTLR.

For more information and updates on DTLR’s HBCU Homecoming Tour, please visit the DTLR Lifestyle Instagram page or www.DTLR.com/hbcutour2021.