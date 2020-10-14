Early Voting Begins in TN, Runs through Oct. 29th—Here’s How and Where to Vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting in Tennessee begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 14, and lasts until Thursday, Oct. 29. And there are a few things you should know before you head to the polls.

Where to go:

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, hours, and mark sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app, which is free to download, or online.

When to go:

The first and last days of early voting are normally peak days for early voting turnout, according to the secretary of state’s office; so voters who want to avoid crowds will want to plan accordingly.

“Early voting offers Tennesseans the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett in a press release. “I encourage voters to do their part by wearing a face covering while taking advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”

What to bring:

In order to cast a ballot, voters must bring a valid photo ID. Click here for a list of IDs that can be taken.

Also, it’s recommended that voters make sure their address is correct on their registration before going to the polls. Changing the address at the polling place will take extra time.

What to wear:

The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging everyone to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines while at the polling place. Election officials have put multiple safety measures in place to keep all polling places safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.