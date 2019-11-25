Father Ryan High School Archivist Recognized as TN Archives Institute Grad

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognize Christy Foreman an archivist at Father Ryan High School who earned her Archives Management Certification at the 2019 Tennessee Archives Institute.

In 2019, the institute drew 26 participants from archives, libraries and museums from across the state. Participating archivists who complete three years of course work through the institute, graduate with an Archives Management Certification.

“The Tennessee Archives Institute helps local government archivists develop new skills that better equip them to serve their communities. I am pleased that the Tennessee State Library and Archives offers this worthwhile program, and I congratulate Christy Foreman on her accomplishment,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The Tennessee Archives Institute is an annual a two-and-a-half-day workshop on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation, hosted by the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

“We look forward to hosting the Archives Institute each year as it gives local archivists the opportunity to network, collaborate, and learn from one another,” said Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt.

This year’s institute included sessions on digital project planning, sources and sites for reference services, confidential records and the open records policy, and care and conservation of historic documents and photographs from Library and Archives conservators. Participants also benefited from behind-the-scenes tours of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, Nashville Metro Archives, and Nashville Public Library Special Collections and Civil Rights Room.

The Tennessee Archives Institute is funded by the Secretary of State’s office and a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is a division of the National Archives.

For more information about the archives development program, please visit sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/archives-development-program. For information about the Tennessee Archives Institute, click the Archival Training link at sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/archival-training.