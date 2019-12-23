Franklin Road Academy Announces New Head of Upper School

NASHVILLE, TN — Franklin Road Academy has named Jay Salato as its new head of upper school. Salato will transition from his current role of upper school Dean of Student Life beginning July 1, 2020. He will replace Prentice Stabler, who will remain at FRA, serving as associate head of school.

“I am excited for our entire school community and for the impact Jay will have on our upper school. He is a gifted educational leader who has a passion for our students and a commitment to the mission of FRA. During an extensive search, Jay emerged from a talented pool of candidates as a compassionate, student-centered leader devoted to the pursuit of excellence and the continued growth of our students,” said FRA Head of School Sean Casey.

A 2003 graduate of FRA, Salato holds a Masters of Education in Independent School Leadership from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in French and Masters of Education in Secondary Education with an emphasis in French from Vanderbilt University as well. He has also participated as a summer fellow at the Peabody Professional Institute in Independent School Leadership and the Klingenstein Summer Institute for Early Career Teachers through Columbia University in New York. Salato began his teaching career at Hillwood High School before returning to his alma mater in 2012 to teach French and serve as the eighth grade chair. He has served as the upper school dean of student life for the last three years.

“As an FRA alumnus, I am proud to embody the values I learned while a student at FRA. I have always resonated wholeheartedly with our school’s mission of inspiring, encouraging, and nurturing our students. I love FRA, and I could not be more excited about the opportunity to lead our upper school,” said Salato.

The selection of the new head of upper school is the result of a five-month national search conducted by Franklin Road Academy in partnership with Carney Sandoe & Associates, a consulting firm based in Boston, MA. The search committee began with a pool of more than 40 candidates, selecting three candidates as finalists who visited FRA and met with students, faculty and parents before a final selection was made.

