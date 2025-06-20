Dr. Shawn Joseph Named PGCPS Interim Superintendent

Prince George’s County Executive-elect Aisha Braveboy announced Friday, June 13, that she has selected Shawn Joseph, Ed.D., co-director of the AASA/Howard University Urban Superintendents Academy, as the interim superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS).

This selection follows Thursday’s decision between the PGCPS Board of Education and superintendent to part ways effective June 18, 2025, a move that comes after weeks of discussion about the future of PGCPS.

“Moving swiftly and decisively now is critical to ensuring forward momentum in our public schools,” said Braveboy.

The interim superintendency represents a homecoming for Joseph, who previously served as PGCPS deputy superintendent for teaching and learning from 2014-16.

Currently, Joseph sits on the faculty of Howard University, home to one of America’s top-ranked colleges of education, where he serves as assistant professor of educational leadership, administration, and policy. In that role, he also serves as co-director of the AASA/Howard Urban Superintendents Academy, through which he mentors top administrators in local school districts across the country on priorities including academic improvement, program evaluation, and student-focused budgeting.

“I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Joseph home to Prince George’s County, and I look forward to partnering with him and the Board of Education to chart a positive path forward,” Braveboy said. “This is a pivotal moment for the school system and it’s an opportunity to reimagine what’s possible for our students and families. With Dr. Joseph’s seasoned leadership and the Board’s unwavering commitment, PGCPS can improve outcomes in student achievement, strengthen employee relations, and enhance the overall educational experience.”

She added: “This is the right leadership team at the right time to usher in a new era of excellence.”

Effective immediately, the PGCPS Board of Education — led by Chairman Branndon Jackson — will initiate contract talks to formalize Joseph’s appointment as interim superintendent.

“The Board appreciates County Executive-elect Braveboy’s leadership and commitment to public education, and we look forward to working with Dr. Joseph to improve outcomes for all students,” Jackson said. “In the coming days, we’ll work diligently to formalize Dr. Joseph’s appointment and then collaborate with him to set meaningful and transparent goals and objectives for the future.”

Braveboy and Jackson lauded Joseph’s institutional knowledge of PGCPS as well as his distinguished career as an educator, scholar, and advocate for student-focused equity in public education.

In addition to working with Howard University and the Urban Superintendents Academy, Joseph is a leader in the NSBA/Howard School Board Governance Academy and he is a senior associate with HYA, a national network of education experts who assist public-school districts in recruiting and developing great leaders. He previously served as superintendent for the Seaford (Del.) School District and Metro Nashville (Tenn.) Public Schools. Earlier in his career, Joseph spent 16 years as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, and district administrator in Montgomery County (Md.) Public Schools.

Joseph holds a doctoral degree in educational administration and policy studies from George Washington University, a master’s degree in reading education from Johns Hopkins University, and a bachelor’s degree in English education from Lincoln University, the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU.

“I’m honored by this appointment from County Executive-elect Braveboy and I look forward to working with the PGCPS Board of Education to ensure that every student — no matter their zip code — has access to a world-class education,” Joseph said. “Working with Prince George’s County’s dedicated educators and staff, I’m eager to build on the district’s commitment to collaboration and excellence. This is a moment of real possibilities, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Prince George’s County leaders voiced support for Joseph’s appointment as interim superintendent.

“Dr. Joseph returns to PGCPS with a unique leadership perspective as well as a clear understanding of the school system’s strengths and challenges,” said County Council Chair Edward Burroughs III, a former member of the PGCPS Board of Education. “The Council looks forward to working with Dr. Joseph and the Board as we finalize the new county budget and look ahead to future conversations about how we best optimize resources to support our schools.”