National Pay It Forward Challenge for Education Kicks Off Today

Celebrate the life & legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by posting a short video of your favorite quote from this visionary leader that inspired you and Pay It Forward by sharing a piece of advice that can help students succeed

HOUSTON, January 20, 2020 – The National Pay It Forward Challenge for Education launched today to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through a national challenge that provides hope, inspiration and support to our students.

To learn more about the campaign, take a look at the video.

Natalia Peart, Ph.D., founder of the Pay It Forward Education, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is challenging everyone today , Dr. King’s National Day of Service, to create a short video or post on social media, share their favorite Dr. King quote, and then Pay it Forward by offering a piece of advice that can help students succeed.

Participants are encouraged to use #PayItForwardChallenge to post on their favorite social media platform – Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Dr. Peart is encouraging everyone to tag their friends and share the posts, too. She’s hoping this is the beginning of a national call to action on behalf of our students that lasts throughout the rest of the school year.

Dr. King’s holiday, a Day of Service, Dr. Peart says, “provides us all with an opportunity to honor his legacy and to make a real difference by letting students know their future matters and that we stand with them.”

As Dr. Peart loves to say, “No one can do everything but everyone can do something.”

The challenge gives everyone a way to be a part of a campaign that will hopefully spark a groundswell by seeing the power we all have to change a student’s life through one small act.

Dr. Natalia Peart is a psychologist, business and educational consultant who has spent more than 25 years helping students, people and organizations achieve success. She has served on the Federal Reserve Board, 10th District., is a Forbes Contributor, and has been featured in various media outlets including Harvard Business Review, Wall St. Journal, Oprah Magazine, and Black Enterprise. She is the founder of Pay it Forward Education, a 501(c)3 societal benefit organization that brings together students, families, educators, interested adults, and organizations to support student preparedness for the 21st century and to expand opportunity for all students.

