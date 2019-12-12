School Receives Holidays Help from Matthew Walker Health Center

NASHVILLE, TN — Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC) partnered with Buena Vista Elementary School and provided hundreds of food and clothing items for students. The donations will be distributed to students during Buena Vista’s 2nd Annual Holiday and Toy Breakfast. The event is happening Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Buena Vista Elementary School (1531 9th Ave N). The Holiday and Toy Breakfast is not open to the public and will serve the historic Buena Vista community.

For Giving Tuesday, the employees of MWCHC wanted to give back to the community. The staff collected child-friendly food items as well as hats, gloves and socks for the students at Buena Vista Elementary School. The donations were delivered last week by MWCHC staff.

“We love Buena Vista’s kids like you love your kids, and we want everyone to have a happy

holiday,” Katina Beard, CEO of MWCHC, told Myra Taylor, Executive Principal of Buena Vista. Earlier this week, Beard was also installed as the Chairman of the Tennessee Primary Care Association (TPCA).

“We honor MWCHC’s efforts and their heart for our children and families,” said Taylor. “During this time of year, people should feel joyful and peaceful; however, the pending holiday season can usher in a sense of depression and hopelessness, especially for families who struggle with meeting daily needs. We endeavor to make a difference by showing and sharing love and hope! This incredible donation will be just the light someone needs to feel supported and be encouraged.”

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is a non-profit medical center providing affordable and quality healthcare to patients in Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas. MWCHC is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art care to all patients regardless of economic status, with its three facilities in Nashville, Clarksville and Smyrna reaching 17,000 patients a year.