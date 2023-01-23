The FBI Memphis Field Office is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual(s) responsible for the arson of the Hope Clinic for Women at 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, Tennessee, on June 30, 2022.

As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., an unknown individual(s) threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Hope Clinic for Women, a pro-life organization. The unknown individual(s) also spray-painted the words “Jane’s Revenge” on the exterior of the building.

This criminal act is a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 844(i), Destruction by Means of a Fire or Explosive, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, and potentially, a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 248(a)(3), Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.

You can view seeking information posters for other arsons and potential FACE Act violations here.