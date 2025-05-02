FedEx to Launch FedEx Easy Returns at 3,000 Locations Across the US, Supported by Blue Yonder

The new offering will provide a low-cost, box-free, and label-free returns service available to merchants beginning in summer 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 25, 2025 – FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced the launch of a new service, FedEx Easy Returns, supported by Blue Yonder. This innovative offering will allow FedEx customers to access a low-cost, box- and label-free returns solution launching with approximately 3,000 drop-off locations in the trusted returns network of FedEx Office and Kohl’s stores with plans for swift growth across the U.S.

FedEx Easy Returns aims to simplify the returns process for consumers by offering a hassle-free returns option at numerous convenient locations. Consumers will be able to return their items without needing to print labels or have packaging, enhancing the overall convenience of the returns experience.

The new service will also help streamline the returns experience for merchants. Returns will be routed through a reverse logistics facility for optimal recovery, helping merchants ensure the accuracy and speed of the return, as well as potentially reducing waste.

“FedEx is excited to launch the new FedEx Easy Returns solution to help provide a convenient, hassle-free returns solution to even more consumers in 2025,” said Jason Brenner, senior vice president, digital portfolio at FedEx. “This new service, supported by Blue Yonder, expands our growing network of drop-off locations conveniently located across the country.”

“Returns are a critical part of the customer experience, and present a significant challenge to retailers, which is why we are excited to support FedEx with the new service to make returns more efficient,” said Tim Robinson, vice president, Returns, Blue Yonder. “Blue Yonder’s robust technology will be the driving force, allowing FedEx to power more retail counters and return processing centers across the U.S., further enhancing the convenience of the service. As a result, we’re able to offer a complete solution that improves returns processing.”

FedEx is an expert when it comes to simple, accessible, and attainable solutions for returns, offering an extensive portfolio of returns transportation, label creation options, and technology to provide a frictionless experience for both retailers and consumers. With FedEx Easy Returns, FedEx is continuing to expand its convenience network and explore innovative ways to help its customers serve their customers.

With growing demand for flexible returns options, this service offers a new level of convenience for customers and may support merchants’ sustainability goals by potentially helping to reduce the amount of packaging and product waste generated through the consolidated returns process. FedEx Easy Returns will help provide returns that are hassle-free, convenient, and cost-effective for both merchants and consumers.

Interested FedEx customers can learn more by visiting Consolidate Customer Returns | FedEx Easy Returns.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.