Nashville, Tenn.–Fisk University is excited to announce the launch of a new Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program. The four-year curriculum will prepare students for professions in advocacy and allow them to work with underserved populations.

The BSW program at Fisk University is designed to meet the needs of today’s social work professionals. It combines rigorous academic coursework with hands-on field experience, giving students the opportunity to put what they learn into practice. Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Brandon A. Owens, Sr. believes that this approach will give our graduates the best chance of success in their chosen career.

“Social work is not only one of the fastest growing career fields in this country right now, but it is also another way for graduates of Fisk University to have a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities around the world. Social workers help people in need, fight for social justice, and aim to improve the well-being of society as a whole.” Owens said.

The US Bureau of Statistics reports that social work demand is expected to increase 15% from 2016-2026. As the world changes, people are struggling to adapt and needing more assistance in coping with these difficulties. There are 700,000 social workers employed in child and family services, healthcare settings, mental and substance abuse agencies, and other human service programs. A new social work program will help Fisk University students become competent generalist practitioners with problem-solving skills by studying both general sociology courses as well as courses specific to rehabilitation.

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers all aspects of social work, from human development and behavior to social policy and research. In addition, the program provides students with opportunities to gain practical experience through internships and field placements.

Fisk University is now accepting applications for Fall 2022. If you are interested in pursuing a career in social work, we encourage you to apply today. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility.

For more information, please contact Dr. Brenda Norman, Coordinator of Social Work at bnorman@fisk.edu.