For Black Homeowners, Unfair Appraisals Are All Too Common

As with other types of discrimination, home appraisal discrimination can be complicated to combat because it’s systemic. Even if appraisers are fair in their evaluation of a property, some of the factors they take into account—“attractive” neighborhood features such as walkability or top-rated schools—are unjustly concentrated in majority-white neighborhoods. Each unfair assessment also builds upon the next: if a home’s previous owners had their home undervalued, they may not have been able to get approved for loans to make timely upgrades and repairs to their property.