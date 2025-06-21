Newman AME Church Celebrates 106th Birthday of Mrs. Early Patsy Montgomery

Born on April 3, 1919, Mrs. Early Patsy Montgomery celebrated her 106th birthday with her church family from Newman AME Church, Pontiac, Michigan. Ms. Early was born in Carbondale, Illinois. She was married for 66 years to her husband, who preceded her in death. From their three children, Mrs. Montgomery now has 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

At the Church her favorite auxiliary is The Queen Esther Club. She speaks of it and the other members in it often. Rev. Yolanda Whiten, pastor of Newman AME Church stated, “Mrs. Early does not have any problem with her memory and conversations with her are filled with history. However, she is up with current events and Ms. Early has an opinion on the state of things in our Country too!” Mrs. Early proudly voted ahead of the November 5 election deadline and encouraged others to get registered!

We praise God for this testimony to His Grace and Blessings!