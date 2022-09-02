NASHVILLE – Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will launch new nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to Philadelphia (PHL), Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Orange County, California (SNA), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP), Portland, Oregon (PDX), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), Nashville (BNA), Indianapolis (IND) and Kansas City (MCI) in November 2022 and January 2023. With the new expansion, Frontier will serve five destinations from Nashville International Airport. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares between BNA and PHX for as low as $89.*

“This major expansion of service provides exciting new nonstop options to Phoenix for consumers in a variety of markets across the country, including Nashville,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Phoenix is one of the most desirable leisure destinations in the southwestern U.S. and we are pleased to now offer Nashville-area consumers nonstop service via Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

**Service will be offered less frequently through mid-February and then offered as reflected in the grid above starting the week of Feb. 19, 2023.

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-to-nashville for additional information.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

*About the Introductory Fare Offer:

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Aug. 30, 2022. Fares are valid for non-stop travel on select days of week. Markets with service start date in 2022 fares are valid through Feb. 2, 2023. Markets with service start date in 2023 fares are valid through Mar. 2, 2023. The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 19-23, 25-28, 2022; Dec. 16-18, 22-24, 2022; Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023; Jan. 6-8, Jan. 17-18, Feb. 20, 2023. Round trip purchase is not required.

Discount Den fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made 7 days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines’ Contract of Carriage and Terms and Conditions.