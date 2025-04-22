FUNdraising Good Times Building family philanthropy Part Two of a two part series

Building fundraising into your family reunion builds a family legacy of giving. It strengthens family ties, and together you – all the generations – demonstrate your love for your fellow man and woman. And that is what “philanthropy” is all about – love of humanity. It’s part of who we are. We demonstrate that love collectively when we come together to give – and when we ask others to join us in giving.

Here’s the question: how do we create a culture of fundraising and philanthropy that is part of our families – from the time we come out of the womb and continuing through our senior years? How do we learn and live into a belief that we are obligated to give, get, and provide resources for the betterment first of the family, and secondly of the community? And here’s our answer: we do it as a family. We demonstrate that behavior in our individual and collective lives. Many of us become “philanthropists” from our earliest years as we give to religious organizations we are a part of.

We can build a tradition of giving – and fundraising – into our family reunions so we are building funds to care for each other and the larger community. Create a committee that will facilitate a meeting during your reunion. The committee can prepare information, suggestions, and facilitate discussion when everyone is together. They can also share information before and after the reunion. To start, consider creating two funds: one to meet the needs of family members, and another for community giving.

You may want to create a family fund to provide young people with money for expenses related to going to college or pursuing another form of continuing education. You may want to have a fund that can support family members with unexpected healthcare costs, or an unanticipated rent increase. You and your family decide how the fund works. People should give freely, but you may want to ask people to repay the fund when they are in a position to do so: that will give others the opportunity to access financial resources when they need them. This “family fund” can be housed at a bank or credit union, and the fundraising committee can be authorized to make withdrawals based on the criteria that the family sets. Everyone can make an automatic contribution each month, depending upon their ability. But everyone should give something.

In terms of community support, you may want to create a fund related to the legacy of your family, or simply a matter that concerns the family deeply. This could be a fund to support homeless services; scholarships at a college those before you attended; food for those who are hungry; housing and support for seniors and veterans; subsidies for daycare… The choice belongs to your family. This fund could be set up at a community foundation which will accept family gifts, account for the funds, and distribute funds on your behalf.

Our families are our strength and our future. Let’s get to giving. God protect America.

Copyright 2025 – Mel and Pearl Shaw of Saad&Shaw-Comprehensive Fund Development Services, providing fundraising coaching, planning, case for support services, and more. www.saadandshaw.com.