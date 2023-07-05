Newly promoted fundraising professionals and volunteer leaders can feel as if they should have all the answers to everything. The pressure can feel overwhelming and trying to hide the feelings of overwhelm only adds to the dizzying experience. Here’s a secret: all of that is unnecessary. The cure lies in not knowing it all. Instead, surround yourself with people who can help you reach your goals.

Melvin’s mom would say, “just remember, there’s always someone just a little bit smarter than you.” She was trying to tell him that he wouldn’t always have the answer. She was suggesting that he humble himself and reach out for advice from others. This guidance continues to drive us today and we share it with you. Don’t let appearances, titles, and experiences fool you. In spite of where you think people are in life, they can usually come up with a contribution or solution because of their life experience. Don’t underestimate how people can help you.

Melvin’s Uncle Robert is a great example. He never finished college, but he was a brilliant man, religious leader, businessman, and community leader. Same with Melvin’s great grandmother. She might have gone to the third grade, but she turned into a businesswoman, bought a farm, raised eight or nine kids, and was wealthy by the standards for Black people of the day. You just can’t judge a book by its cover. This is true of life in general, and in the nonprofit arena as well. When you take a moment to talk with people, you will be surprised by who they know, what their politics are, what gets them excited, and most importantly the relationships they have across all strata. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you seek out people to help you meet your fundraising goals.

First, keep an open mind and be a good listener. We encourage casual conversation as an informal way to gain information. Don’t be quick to judge, for you never know where a good idea will originate from. At the same time, you are seeking more than ideas: you are looking for solutions. As you listen, acknowledge and recognize the input that is being shared with you. In all your activities and conversations you want to create a culture of open participation, for fundraising is a team sport. You’ll want to talk to donors, prospective donors, and stakeholders, asking for their insights and ideas. Where possible, talk with people one-on-one, in person, by video-conference, or on the phone. You want to get to know people individually. That includes your staff – if you have one – and other people in the organization, on the board, or who are volunteering. Regardless of who you are meeting with, let people know that you are looking for ideas and solutions. And take notes. You want to be able to follow up and put suggestions into action where possible, but first you’ll have to remember what people share with you!