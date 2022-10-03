By Mel and Pearl Shaw of Saad & Shaw

There’s no need to feel overwhelmed by the challenges facing our communities. The best antidote to despair is action and that’s exactly what is happening with All For 1 Kennels Club. They are bringing together kids, their dogs (otherwise known as “furbabies”), and the adults in their lives. It’s all about building community, strengthening relationships, and taking care of each other.

Here’s the story of the community dog shows that Ruben Daniels, one of the founders of All For 1 Kennels Club and his friends and family are creating. “We aim to help kids and give them something positive to do. With our last show we aimed towards giving the kids knowledge by having a trainer show them what to do with their dogs in the ring, as well as giving out free hot dogs chips and water to the kids. We also had a barber offer $5 haircuts and we passed out school supplies to all kids that showed up,” Daniels shared. “Our next show is dedicated to having trainers work with the kids and their dogs as well as offer free food and coats for the kids. We have a special part dedicated to the Jr. Handlers, which is a group for kids.”

Daniels and his team use their resources to meet a need and create joy. “The furbabies that attend are well behaved and friendly and their humans all seem to have a good time laughing and smiling while meeting new people. One of the best things is seeing the kids and community having fun and being positive.” They keep the dog shows safe and fun, attracting mostly children, their fathers and their furbabies. “I believe their experience is good. They get to meet new people and experience something new while getting to see everyone come together with common goals and of all nationalities,” Daniels reflects.

“My family and friends are a huge support. They love being a part of the shows and getting to see something so positive transpire,” Daniels shared. “Our vision is to be able to have our own facility to train the kids and give them something positive to do. We teach kids to bulldog, not to bully.” Here’s the text they always include in their promo pieces: “No aggressive dogs or people.” They help make sure kids have school supplies and winter coats. Their bigger goal is to obtain a facility of their own so there is a safe space for kids for dog training and shows. If you’re close to Toledo, Ohio you can come out and show support: wherever you are you can donate to the cause. Email Daniels and his team at AllFor1KennelsClub@gmail.com or follow them on the All For 1 Kennels Club page on Facebook. Daniels and his team are just like you: they are busy doing something to change the world for the better. They are readers of FUNdraising Good Times who reached out to share their story with us. We look forward to learning about your work. Until next week, have a FUNdraising Good Time!

