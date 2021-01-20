Hagerty Attends 59th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.

“Our nation’s peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic, but also a clear example to the rest of the world,” said Senator Hagerty. “Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new President and Vice President God’s blessings. America is the greatest nation in history and I join all Tennesseans in supporting our country’s continued strength and success.”