Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville’s newest college is teaming up with one of the city’s most historic universities.

Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing have inked an agreement that will allow Fisk degree credits to transfer to Galen, according to a news release, creating a direct pathway for Fisk students to enter Galen’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The partnership comes as the nation’s health care industry is in the grips of a nursing shortage, caused in part by an aging population and an aging workforce of caregivers. Approximately 1 million registered nurses are expected to leave the profession by 2030, according to a report in Health Affairs.

The agreement will fill an “unmet” need for Fisk students enrolled in science programs who wish to explore nursing, while impacting the quality of health care in the communities in which those students go on to work, according to the release.

Founded in 1866, Fisk is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest universities, according to Nashville Business Journal research, with an enrollment of 880 students.

This story was first published in the Nashville Business Journal. Read the full story here.