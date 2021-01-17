Hendrell Remus Elected as First Black Chair of TN Democratic Party

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Executive Committee has elected Hendrell Remus to serve as Party Chair.

Having previously served as a State Executive Committeeman, Chairman Remus is the first Black person and first Millennial elect to serve as Chair.

“I am humbled and elated at the opportunity to serve as the Tennessee Democratic Party Chair. This is not just a moment of accomplishment for my family and I but a historic moment for our party and indeed for our state,” Remus said.

Tennessee Democratic Party executive committee members also elected the following slate of officers:

Vice Chair: Barbara Wagner

Secretary: Pam Weston

Treasurer: Carol Abney

West Regional Vice Chairs: Jasmine Boyd and Dave Cambron

Middle Regional Vice Chairs: Katherine Heriges and Brandon Thomas

East Regional Vice Chairs: Debbie McClaskey and Ryan Scofield

All officials were sworn in and began their term immediately. The term will last two years.