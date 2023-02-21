Nashville, TN – February 10, 2023 – Hoskins Financial, LLC is led by William R. Welborn, CFP™. Will, a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Certified Financial Planner™ practitioner, has over 23 years of experience providing investment management and personal financial planning services for individuals and families. Will serves as Hoskins Financial, LLC’s Chief Investment Officer and Director of Financial Planning, as well as the firm’s Chief Compliance Officer.

Will is no stranger to the Hoskins & Company family. Over the last five and a half years he served as Hoskins & Company’s outsourced Financial Counselor, providing personal financial counseling services for members of the Tennessee Army & Air National Guard, their families, and dual status Federal employees through Tennessee Military & Family Readiness Operations.

Prior to serving our men and women in uniform and their families, Will was a Personal Wealth Manager with Creative Planning, Inc., where he managed assets and provided comprehensive financial planning services for clients in multiple states. Will has also served as Vice President of Financial Planning at Nashville-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management, and as Associate Wealth Strategist at Memphis-based Waddell & Associates.

Will may be reached directly at the following points of contact: wwelborn@hoskinscpas.com or Direct/Cell (615) 513-8424.