The United States House of Representatives has passed President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, paving the way for the largest investment in our nation’s infrastructure in a generation. This is a major victory for Tennessee and points to the great work that Democrats nationally and statewide can do.In response, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus said, “The passage of the infrastructure bill will have an immediate positive impact on communities across Tennessee. The jobs created, roads repaired, and high speed internet delivered to rural communities will be life changing. Despite the benefits this legislation has for all in our state, it’s unfortunate that not a single Republican from Tennessee voted to deliver this support for the people they chose to represent. Tennessee Democrats, however, will continue to make life better for our communities everywhere.”Based on funding formula alone, the state of Tennessee would expect to receive:

$5.8 billion to improve highways and $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

$630 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 402,000 Tennesseeans who currently lack it. 2,009,000 or 30% of people in Tennessee will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

$697 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

$300 million over five years to improve Tennessee’s airports.

Millions of dollars to prevent wildfires, improve cybersecurity, and develop an EV charging network