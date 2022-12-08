NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Councilwoman At-Large Sharon Hurt has announced her campaign for mayor of Nashville.

“As the next Mayor of Nashville, I will work my heart out to restore hope and prosperity on every forgotten block of our city.”

Sharon Hurt, as a Metro Councilwoman at-large, is well-known for recommending numerous policies benefitting Nashvillians. “Nashville is a city of growth and opportunity for some, but too many longtime Nashvillians have been forgotten and shut out of the city’s prosperity. These forgotten working and middle class families need and deserve a voice and a leader in City Hall who fights for them. I will fight for all people and no one can be left behind as Nashville experiences astronomical growth and a lack of affordable housing.

I am running for mayor because people who get up every morning, do the hard work our community needs – our home care workers, teachers-aides, custodians, and city workers like those who pick up the trash or maintain our parks – are the hearts and souls of our neighborhoods. These multi-generational residents should be able to afford to live here, start a business here, pay a mortgage, make a car payment, and put food on their tables – but right now too many can’t.

Nashville invests hundreds of millions attracting and helping the largest businesses, but just a fraction on building mom and pop businesses to anchor neighborhoods across Nashville. That will change if I’m elected because poverty anywhere in our city is a threat to prosperity everywhere.

Nearly ten thousand black and brown people have already voted with their feet and left Davidson County. We can’t afford to lose more people because they can’t afford to live here – regardless of their race or backgrounds.

As the next mayor of Nashville, I will work my heart out to restore hope and prosperity on every forgotten block in our city.”

Over the coming weeks and months Hurt will spell out detailed plans for strengthening neighborhoods by creating more home ownership, more capitalization of small neighborhood-based businesses, more minority participation in city contracts, more community-based policing and investments in public schools that need it the most. Hurt believes Nashville must be a union friendly city to help properly train our working class for trades jobs – and to build a stronger more hopeful middle class.

As mayor, Hurt will work to create a housing trust fund that not only helps working class people make down payments on their first mortgage, but also teaches them how to be successful homeowners who pay taxes and strengthen Neighborhoods.

Hurt is a non-profit leader and public servant. She was elected Council Member At-Large for Davidson County in 2015, believing Nashville must be a place where everyone can enjoy economic growth and opportunity. Sharon won re-election in 2019, as the number-one vote getter in Nashville.

Hurt also serves as the executive director for Street Works (SW), a non-profit that helps those affected and impacted by HIV and AIDS. With an undergraduate degree from Tennessee State University, along with a graduate degree from Belmont University, Sharon has built a reputation as a leader and advocate for residents of all of Nashville’s communities.