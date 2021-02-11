Inner G Hopes to Change Wellness Industry

By Ron Wynn

NASHVILLE, TN — Nielah Burnett and her partner/husband Trey Roberts have ambitious plans they hope will both revolutionize an industry and change attitudes and viewpoints regarding the importance of health and fitness in Black communities, both locally and nationally. What’s otherwise known as the wellness industry has become a major force in many cities, and is particularly growing in major urban areas like Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Charlotte.

But Burnett wants to see the same appreciation for the importance of wellness and a holistic approach to life in Nashville’s Black community. Towards that end she and Roberts have created a business, Inner G Juice and Yoga, that spotlights the importance of wellness, and includes both an emphasis on yoga and a juice brand designed to foster better health. They will be opening a juice bar and yoga studio in North Nashville sometime in March. They are locating it in one of the city’s thriving areas for new businesses, the Buchanan Street Arts District, at 1807 9th Avenue North.

In the meantime, the company is staying busy operating virtually. There’s a Google app that can be downloaded which allows customers to schedule yoga classes, order Inner G juice and keep up with upcoming functions. Inner G’s latest event is scheduled for Sunday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day. It’s a Couples’ Stretch session that starts at 2 p.m. It includes live R&B music, juice, and CBD products. Those interested can reserve their spots by registering at the website (innergjuiceandyoga.com).

“One of the stereotypes that I want to combat in terms of wellness, yoga and health is the notion that Blacks aren’t involved,” Burnett told the Tribune in a recent interview. “I was very involved in these issues in Atlanta, and since I’ve been in Nashville I’ve met a lot of others who are very interested, but didn’t have a place to go where they felt safe and wanted. That’s why I’ve been so focused on Inner G Yoga, and making it a vital community center.”

There are multiple components to the Inner G brand. One involves Inner G juice. This is a juice designed to provide a solid food vacation that helps with weight loss, diet resets and other self-improvement areas. Inner G offers three, five and seven day plans as well as extended cleanses. Each G-Tox Juice Cleanse comes complete with enough juice to replace breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner (and snack). It also includes an InnerG booster of your choice, and helpful tips to get the most out of your juice cleanse.

The second involves both the practice of and yoga instruction, something Burnett feels is another important part of the overall InnerG program. She adds Inner G is committed to helping improve wellness throughout the city, but feels it’s particularly important in Black neighborhoods. “There’s been a tendency for too long to ignore issues of wellness among Blacks,” she concludes. “We see InnerG as something vital in the betterment of both our community and individuals as a whole. We hope folks will check us out. I see more emphasis on wellness every day, and we want to make sure North Nashville residents, and anyone else who is interested, don’t miss out on the opportunities to improve their lives.”

For more information on Sunday’s Couples’ Stretch session, as well as other upcoming events, Inner G juice, or to schedule yoga classes or become a yoga instructor, contact Inner G at innergjuiceand yoga.com, [email protected] com or at (615)719-4008.