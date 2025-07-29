Close Menu
    K.O.O.L. CLUB SCHOLARSHIP STORY

    By No Comments2 Mins Read
    Members of the first place golf team hold their trophies at the inaugural Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course earlier this summer in Nashville, Tenn., in support of the KOOL Club Scholarship Fund at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Pictured, from left, are golfers Ken Moore and Byron Thomas; Ed Cooper, KOOL Club scholarship coordinator, and Edd Hill, KOOL Club founder; and golfers Chris Henderson and Alvin Boyd. (Submitted photo)

    The KOOL Club, a nonprofit social organization made up of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) alumni, recently raised scholarship funds through its first Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament held at Ted Rhodes Golf Course on June 23, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

    Members of the second place golf team hold their trophies at the inaugural Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course earlier this summer in Nashville, Tenn., in support of the KOOL Club Scholarship Fund at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Pictured, from left, are golfers William Belliford, Joe Patrick, Paul Canady and Al Westbrook. (Submitted photo)

    Founded on April 18, 1974, by a group of MTSU students, the KOOL Club stands for Knowledge, Opportunity, Optimism, and Leadership which was adopted the motto “Being Yourself is Being Kool.”

    Members of the third place golf team hold their trophies at the inaugural Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course earlier this summer in Nashville, Tenn., in support of the KOOL Club Scholarship Fund at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Pictured, from left, are golfers Joe Malone, Roy Jackson and Bob Moore. Not pictured is team member Sam McDonald. (Submitted photo)

    The Kenneth L. Toney Scholarship honors fellow club member Kenneth L. Toney who was in a serious accident while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

    Members of the KOOL Club, a nonprofit social service organization made up of alumni from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn., pose for a group photo at the inaugural Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course earlier this summer in Nashville, Tenn., in support of the KOOL Club Scholarship Fund at MTSU. (Submitted photo)

    In 1981, Reginald Edwards of the KOOL Club proposed a scholarship fund featuring high school competitions as an entertainment event. Later, Ben Scruggs introduced the Battle of the Halftimers, which gained Regional and Mid-state recognition. Proceeds from this event enabled President, Edward Cooper to establish the MTSU Kool Club Scholarship Fund to support first-year students needing financial aid.

    Annually, two scholarships are awarded to qualifying minority students, who also receive honorary Kool Club membership.

