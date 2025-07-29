K.O.O.L. CLUB SCHOLARSHIP STORY

The KOOL Club, a nonprofit social organization made up of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) alumni, recently raised scholarship funds through its first Kenneth L. Toney Golf Tournament held at Ted Rhodes Golf Course on June 23, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

Founded on April 18, 1974, by a group of MTSU students, the KOOL Club stands for Knowledge, Opportunity, Optimism, and Leadership which was adopted the motto “Being Yourself is Being Kool.”

The Kenneth L. Toney Scholarship honors fellow club member Kenneth L. Toney who was in a serious accident while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1981, Reginald Edwards of the KOOL Club proposed a scholarship fund featuring high school competitions as an entertainment event. Later, Ben Scruggs introduced the Battle of the Halftimers, which gained Regional and Mid-state recognition. Proceeds from this event enabled President, Edward Cooper to establish the MTSU Kool Club Scholarship Fund to support first-year students needing financial aid.

Annually, two scholarships are awarded to qualifying minority students, who also receive honorary Kool Club membership.