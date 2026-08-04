JC Penney to Close in CoolSprings Galleria; DICK’S House of Sport to Replace It

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — CoolSprings Galleria has announced the closure of its JCPenney store in Franklin.

JCPenney is expected to close this fall following the expiration of its lease.

A sign posted on the exterior of the building announces the permanent closure.

CBL Properties, which manages CoolSprings Galleria as part of its national portfolio of properties, announced that JCPenney will be replaced by DICK’S House of Sport, which the company described as “one of the most sought-after dynamic experiential concepts to come to the greater Nashville market.”

DICK’S House of Sport is a more than 100,000-square-foot store that will offer an assortment of products along with in-store activities, including a climbing wall, multiple golf bays with TrackMan™ simulators and a HitTrax™ multi-sport cage that can be used for baseball, softball and soccer.

“We are pleased to announce that the first DICK’S House of Sport in the greater Nashville area will be located at CoolSprings Galleria,” Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL Properties said in a release. “Together, with the July grand opening of CBL’s first L.L.Bean and our recent land sale to Greystar to develop an upscale multi-family development, these additions are truly transformational for the property. This progress reflects the strength of CoolSprings Galleria and our continued focus on adding high impact uses that enhance the customer experience and long-term value of our properties.”