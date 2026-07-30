The City Juicery Grows Through Partnerships and New Food Truck

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville is getting juicy, and The City Juicery is ready to lead the squeeze. Executive Director Lynesa Williams said that The City Juicery has partnered with several gyms; they are getting more franchisees, and more clients are asking about juicing. She said The City Juicery owes much of its success since opening in 2023 to the great taste of its high-quality juice and the way it makes clients feel. The City Juicery includes several locations across Nashville, Mount Juliet, Antioch, and Memphis.

Williams said that what typically keeps people coming back to The City Juicery is the health benefits that come with the juice, which are fully explained to customers while they shop. Williams said the juices they provide are great at resetting the gut and restoring energy, which will, in turn, assist with weight loss.

Williams said the customer favorite is by far Cotton Candy Beets, which is so popular that the restaurant has a hard time keeping it on the shelves. Williams said her favorites include Moe Greens with a ginger shot, Dear 37208 with the golden beets included, and Cotton Candy Beets. She said recipes for The City Juicery are typically created by first considering what combination of ingredients would give the greatest health benefits to their customers.

Williams said many people she encounters have had poor experiences with juice in the past. Many have tried to make their own juice at home and tried the wrong recipe, which is a big reason why The City Juicery spends so much time educating people. She said one thing that juice does that benefits the body is that it resets the gut, as The City Juicery CEO and founder, Kayla Hall-Ransom, does a lot of research on health benefits while writing their recipes.

Williams said one such item that offers an amazing body cleanse is their SOS 23, a drink that tastes like lemonade and also includes apple and ginger. She said that ginger greatly benefits people; it largely acts like a pressure washer going through the body.

Williams said she was inspired to take juice seriously as a holistic medicinal practice after losing her mother at the age of 56 in 2001 to high blood pressure and diabetes, and after her own personal health scare in 2013. She said while looking for where she could make changes in her life, she was talking to a professor of hers about how high blood pressure and diabetes run in her family. It was then that the professor encouraged her to examine her kitchen, which inspired her to embrace juicing.

“Our bodies are meant to heal themselves,” Williams said. “Juicing will give a person an advantage of being able to do that very quickly.”

Williams said The City Juicery has partnered with the Jefferson Street coffee shop Morning Glory to start a podcast named The Juicy Podcast, where they will be talking about the juiciest goings-on in Nashville. Williams said The City Juicery will soon be taking their juice to the street with a new juice and smoothie food truck. She said more information regarding The City Juicery is available on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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