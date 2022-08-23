Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) has announced the names of its 2023 Leadership Class. Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region. Participants are listed by county below.

Cheatham: Gina Anzaldua, Allen Nicholson. Davidson: Sydney Ball, Ben Gramling, Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones, Karen Johnson, Abe Mbow, Jorge Moscoso, Jr, Karen Simo, Lisa Spencer, Bridget Winstead. Dickson: Michelle Balsley, Ted Williams. Maury: Deysi Cook, Thad Jablonski, Missy Stahl. Montgomery: Jay Albertia, Ken Goble, Mickey Hepner, Angela Huff, Danielle Stack. Robertson: Emily Hollingsworth, Katy Olita, Candice Tillman. Rutherford: Buffy Bundshuh, Dale McCreedy, David Edwards, Fred Halfpap, Edie Langston. Sumner: Doug Gold, Lindsay Hall, Michael Lajoie, Katherine Stark. Williamson: Patti Carroll, Bryan Doleshel, Chris Henson, Kim Randell. Wilson: Ja’Rob Coggins, Russell Fast, Brody Kane, Susan Shaw. At large: Virginia Gray.

“We are excited to work with this year’s class and anticipate a highly-successful schedule that will benefit these professionals and the counties in which they live and do business,” said Lee Rucks, LMT President.

The program’s 11-month schedule will kick-off with an August opening retreat and will continue monthly throughout the year culminating with graduation in June 2023. Each month is hosted by one of the participating counties. Session topics are developed around issues of greatest importance to the region.

A roster with the class members’ work is below, (best viewed on tablet or laptop)