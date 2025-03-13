Letter to the Editor: Monica Meeks Responds to Tommy Vallejos’ Tennessean Op-Ed

Tommy Vallejos recently published an Op-Ed in the Tennessean titled “End racial and ethnic diversity hiring mandates or policies for teachers”

Monia Meeks submitted the following response:

Tommy Vallejos has a history of aligning himself with groups that serve his interests. He’s also known for frequently changing churches. As a former member of the Clarksville NAACP, he once championed diversity, even highlighting his role as the first Latino County Commissioner. Yet, he now dismisses Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as a grift. Notably, Tommy served as Aron Maberry’s campaign manager and as an advisor for the American Classical Academy.

Representation matters deeply to voters. Many of the benefits we gain through inclusion are tied to our service, but veteran status isn’t merit-based—joining the military was a choice, not an obligation. Tommy, who once opposed deporting undocumented immigrants, now supports it. Perhaps he could reflect on Bible verses like Revelation 7:9: “After this I beheld, and lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands.” Or 1 Corinthians 12:12-14: “Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body, so it is with Christ.”

Examining the administrators within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), it’s evident their racial makeup doesn’t reflect the diversity of the student body. For example, our son never had a Black male teacher during his 13 years in CMCSS. On the topic of merit, many of my veteran sisters who applied for positions within CMCSS were highly qualified yet never received interviews. All students deserve to see themselves represented in leadership roles. While minorities are often hired for service positions, representation in leadership remains insufficient.

I bring a wealth of experience and qualifications to the table. As a tenured professional, a veteran, and someone with a graduate degree and two certifications, my presence is not the result of a DEI hire. If you see me as the only person of color in a professional setting, it would be misleading to make assumptions. I earned my seat through merit, and no standards were lowered for me to be here. The criticisms of DEI often come from the cheapest seats in the room.